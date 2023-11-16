WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lou Ann Kilgore, 71, of Windham passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at UH St. Johns Medical Center.

She was born on August 16, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Clair and Betty Lou (Ball) Liddle.

She was a 1970 graduate of Windham High School.

She worked at Packard Electric for 32 years retiring in 2007.

Lou Ann was a member of the Windham Congregational United Church of Christ. She was a member of Eastern Stars.

In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking and traveling. Lou Ann especially loved going to Disney World.

Cherished memories of Lou Ann will be carried on by her daughters, Heather (Donnie) Fall of Newton Falls, Joy Kilgore of Windham, Kerri Kilgore of Garrettsvillie, Cheri (Floyd) Shiflett of Warren and Jodi Woolf of Newton Falls; brother, Tom (Brenda) Liddle of Killbuck; sister, Jo Claire (Mike) Robertson of Denair, California; seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding Lou Ann in death were her parents.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls where services will begin with Eastern Star at 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.