NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta C. Toth, 89, of Newton Falls, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born on September 12, 1934, in Mannington, West Virginia, the daughter of Carl and Rilla Hayes Gump.

Loretta was a graduate of Paris High School.

She was employed at Bank One in customer service for more than 22 years.

She was a parishioner of St. Mary & St. Joseph Church. In her spare time, Loretta enjoyed working for the church in a variety of capacities, especially the Ladies Guild.

She was united in marriage with Charles Toth. He preceded Loretta in death in January 2012.

Cherished memories will be carried on by her sons, Joseph (Kathy) Toth of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Robert (Elaine) Toth of Salem, Ohio; daughter Diana (James) Sumner of Hilo, Hawaii; grandchildren, Sara, Kristen, Joseph C., Amanda, Kyle, Heather and great-grandchild, Finn.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles and brothers, Howard Gump and Wayne Gump.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home and also on Wednesday, December 20, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary & and St. Joseph Church, with Reverend David Merzweiler, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newton Falls St. Mary & and St. Joseph Church food pantry in Loretta’s name.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.