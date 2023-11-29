YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd T. Noble, 68, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Aultman Hospital.

Lloyd was born on February 1, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Hankinsos) Noble.

He was employed by Mahoning County Schools as a sorter.

Cherished memories will be carried on by his sisters, Mae Davey, of Youngstown and Yvonne Andrews of Lake Milton, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Joe and John and sister, Pearl Belcourt.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

