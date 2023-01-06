WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio.

Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.

She was proud of her almost eight months of sobriety. Lisa was of the Christian faith, and enjoyed attending Sunday Services when her health permitted it.

Lisa is survived by her longtime partner, Tina Collins; her daughters, Amber (Garry) Mitcham, Nichole Collins, Katelynn Collins; her son, Cagney (Amandia) Johnson; and her sister, Amber Lee Johnson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler, Colton, Aubrey, Bailey, and Emma; her nephew, Preston; her loving Aunt Pam (Bruce) McGill; and several cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacqueline and Marshall.

A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at McKinley Community Church in Warren, with a luncheon following in the fellowship hall. Pastor Dan Smith will be giving the eulogy, and anybody wishing to speak will have an opportunity to do so.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

