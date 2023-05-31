NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lionel Lee Hall, Sr, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Select Care Trumbull Hospital.

Lionel was born on April 19, 1938 in Kanawha County, West Virginia, the son of the late Alvin and Flora Harris Hall.

After receiving his formal education he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

On May 4, 1964 in Clifton Forge, Virginia he was united in marriage with Linda Ware.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Lionel was employed by and retired from General Motors Fab Plant.

In in spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing but above all else he enjoyed spending time with family in Florida.

Cherished memories of Lionel will be carried on by his wife, Linda; son, L. Lee Hall of Newton Falls; daughters, Shelia (Joe) Dunlap of Mineral Ridge and Yvonne (Jerry) Brown of Newton Falls; sister, Nancy McCombs of Columbia, Tennessee and grandchildren, Sarah, Tyler, Katelyn, Faith, Noah and Christian.

Preceding Lionel in death were his siblings, Robert, Bob, Charlotte, Veon and Harold and three grand angels.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 2 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Glen Rader officiating.

Lionel will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors by Newton Falls Veterans Organization and the U.S. Army.

