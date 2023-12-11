NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Dawn Whaley Hoffmann Schultz, 72, passed quietly and peacefully Wednesday, December 6, after an arduous, five-year battle with lung cancer. As with any of her life’s challenges, she met it head on, with grace, the strength of 1000 horses and a sense of humor that made us howl with laughter in the most difficult times. Even with the decision to fight this cancer, she didn’t do it for herself but her family. Family has always been the number one priority.

One of our favorite things about our Mom was her ability to make lifelong friends. From her time at Andrew’s school for girls, to Gayle’s, Heinens and of course all of our military moves throughout the years in support of her husband, Mike, she’s had a genuine interest in everyone she met with a twinkle in her eye, a laugh at the ready. No matter how difficult the situation was or how sick she felt fighting this cancer, there was something funny to be found, often with tears and probably something inappropriate.

She loved her grandkids more than anything and cherished the time spent, whether it was in person, online, or even in text. She loved classic movies and holidays, our home was decorated inside and out (the movie Christmas Vacation comes to mind). She loved making her family feel special, magical, if you will. We’ve always had fur babies, feathered babies, finned babies, all of the babies! Her heart was as big as the sun and she wanted to make sure everyone (and everything) was included. She always rooted for the underdog, whether it was the hometown teams or when someone was going through a rough time. She knew we had it in us to get to where we needed to be and usually it’s her arms for a hug, because nobody hugs you like your Mommy, no matter how old we get. We look forward to John 5:28,29: “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out” and until then, we cling to the time in Revelation 21:4 “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

Cherished memories of Linda will be carried on by her daughters, Jennifer Schultz Holden (Dean) andVictoria Schultz (Alan Lade); four grandchildren, Warner Holden, Darius Wright, Noah Wright and Connor Wright and bonus granddaughter, Aleigha Lade. Also, her sister from another mister, Mickey (Dana) Whaley; countless cousins, as well as two spoiled cats, Tiny and Socks.

Preceding Linda in death were her motherm Juanita (Sunnie) Hoffmann; her fatherm Howard Hoffmann; best friend, Tim Whaley and ex-husband, Michael W. Schultz.

Per her request, there will be no services.

