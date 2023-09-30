NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona Pearl Lemons 88, of Windham, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 UH Portage Medical.

She was born on April 11, 1935, in Saint Mary’s, West Virginia the daughter of Frank and Mary Hashman.

Pearl was a member of Newton Falls General Assemble Church of God.

Pearl was employed as a nurse’s aide at the County Nursing Home on Infirmary Road in Ravenna, Ohio.

In her spare time Pearl enjoyed playing Bingo, playing the Powerball & Mega Million lottery. Pearl really loved playing the scratch off lottery tickets, her favorite. She also loved her cats and enjoyed her trip to Hawaii.

Pearl has 2 son’s Eddie and Ronnie Hinkle, 4 grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren.

Preceding Pearl in death was her husband Paul Lemons, and her brother Merle Hashman and son Freddie Hinkle.

Calling hours will be held at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home on October 7, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM where services will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Windham Township Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.