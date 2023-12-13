NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie Anne Burd Harper was called home in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 10, 2023 following a long battle with cancer.

Laurie was born on December 27, 1964, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the fourth child of Roy John and Janet Audrey Burd who have both preceded Laurie in death.

Laurie, along with the rest of the Burd family, made her way to Ohio when her father took a job with the newly opened General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

Growing up in Newton Falls, Laurie established herself as quite the athlete, excelling in multiple sports including softball, basketball, volleyball and bowling. In fact, Laurie continued her softball career up until a few short years ago. Laurie continued her interest in sports well beyond high school as she was a huge fan of all Ohio sports teams: Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Laurie graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1983. Laurie attended Kent State briefly after high school and held a few jobs before she decided to continue the fine tradition of military service within the Burd family when she enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1991. Laurie had a distinguished career in the National Guard as a military police officer, obtaining the rank of sergeant and earning an honorable discharge in 1999.

In 1992, Laurie utilized her military experience to further her career in corrections. From 1992 until 2000, Laurie worked at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville where she became commander of the ORW women’s boot camp. In 2000, she transferred closer to home when she took a position with the Ohio State Penitentiary in Hubbard, becoming a captain in 2010, where she worked until her retirement in 2022.

Cherished memories of Laurie will be carried on by her daughter, Erin and son, Seth, both of Youngstown; her sister, Vicki Dugan (Ron) of Boardman and her brothers, Tom of Warren, Roy (Betti) of Austintown and Joe (Mary Westphal) of Sun City, Arizona. Laurie will also be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Rachel (Matt), Tiffany, Lindsey, John (Whitney), Avril, Violet, Tavish and Everett, along with a number of great-nieces and nephews.

The Burd and Harper families would like to give a special thanks to the Hospice of Mahoning Valley and Expanded Health at Home Care, for their invaluable help in making Laurie comfortable during this difficult time.

Calling hours for Laurie will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Borowski Memorial Home, 30 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 and also on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Boardman, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Very Reverend Monsignor John Zuraw as celebrant.

Burial will be held in the St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laurie Anne (Burd) Harper, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.