NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaDonna Lynn Phelps, 64, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at her residence.

LaDonna was born the daughter of Leon and Lillian (Reynolds) Garrett on January 16, 1959, in Elberton, Georgia.

She was a graduate of Elbert County High School. LaDonna went on to attend Athens Technical School and received her nursing degree.

She was a Christian and attended the Elberton Church of God.

She was a nurse for more than 30 years and was last employed at Victoria House, retiring in 2021.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, playing the piano and painting pictures.

On April 25, 1995, LaDonna was united in marriage with Walter Phelps.

Cherished memories of LaDonna will be carried on by her mother, Lillian of Elberton; husband, Walter; sons, Wesley Davis of Newton Falls and Tyler Phelps of Columbus; daughter, Julie Davis of Newton Falls; brother, Keith (Karen) Garrett of Lavonia, Georgia; sisters, Saronda Worley, Sherry Almond and Tammie Garrett, all of Elberton, Georgia; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding LaDonna in death was her father, Leon.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home, where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

The family requests donations be made to the ALS Association Northern Ohio chapter on their website.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Ohio Living Hospice for all the care they gave LaDonna.

