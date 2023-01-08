NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., 78 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born on April 23, 1944 in Enterprise, West Virginia, the son of Charles and Ida Woolard Robinson.

He was employed by Packard Electric for 28 years and retired in 1999.

Ken was a Parishioner at the former St. Michael Church in Newton Falls.

On June 20, 1964 at St. Michael Church, Ken was united in marriage with Elizabeth Leek.

In his spare time he camping, fishing, country music and watching western movies.

Cherished memories of Ken will be carried on by his wife, Elizabeth; sons, Kenneth Woolard, Jr. and Michael (Leigh) Woolard, both of Newton Falls; brothers, Daniel Robinson and August (Luann) Robinson, both of West Virginia and Donald Boring of Newton Falls; sister, Donna Wortman of Windham, Ohio; grandchildren, Bradley, Michael, Brianna and Brandon and three great-grandchildren, Eva, Jameson and Hazel.

Preceding Ken in death were his parents; brother, Charles Robinson; sister, Evelyn Grover and stepfather, Robert Moring.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, January 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls. Interment will follow the services at Newton Township Cemetery.

