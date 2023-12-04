WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly L. Welke, 56, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at home, after a long battle with cancer.

Kelly was born on September 12, 1967 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Patrick O’Hara and Karen Lenhart.

She was a 1985 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and then attended Youngstown State University, where she received her Associated Degree in Accounting.

Early in Kelly’s career she worked in the Trumbull Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, where she made lifelong friendships with her nightshift coworkers. After 10 years of working at the hospital, she began a new career path working for The City of Warren. Throughout her career with The City of Warren, she worked in numerous departments including, Police, Operations, Water Pollution Control, and most recently Income Tax.

Kelly was very active in the community; she enjoyed volunteering her time to planning and organizing many Relay for Life teams throughout the years. Kelly loved to support her children’s hobbies and passions. She was very involved with Warren Soccer League and Warren G. Harding Band Boosters.

Kelly attended First Presbyterian Church in Warren. Kelly was a huge fan of college football; Arkansas Razorbacks and The Ohio State University Buckeyes were her favorite. Kelly was an avid shopper, she’d scope out the best deals, utilizing every coupon where she later received the nickname “coupon Kel.” She enjoyed going to craft shows, festivals, and antique shops. One of her more recent hobbies was playing Bunco with her “Bunco Girls.” Kelly opened her home to everyone, so many considered her their second mother. She was a host mother for three foreign exchange students who she saw as her own children, Diane Mboyo (France), Hjalte Froholdt (Denmark) and Tim Eiser (Germany). Most importantly, her favorite hobby was playing with her grandchildren and relaxing with her dogs. She was loved by so many friends, community members, and coworkers. The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Kelly throughout her battle, those who traveled from far to visit her and those who showed support to our family.

Cherished memories of Kelly will be carried on by her husband of thirty-three years, Mike Welke; her daughters, Marissa Welke (Josh), and Kaitlyn Welke (Ronell); her grandchildren, Kalvin, Maverick and Axel, who she cherished so much; her nephew, Nicholas O’Hara (Taryn), who she treated like one of her own; her mother, Karen Lenhart of Warren; her siblings, Tawny Wortman of Howland, Sherry (Bill) Maffitt of Warren, Pennie (Kenny) Severt of Warren, John (Colleen) O’Hara of Canal Fulton, Peggy (Jerry) Miller of Warren, Holly O’Hara of Warren and Jason Lenhart of Warren; her sister-in-law, Tina Welke; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as her fur babies, Layla and Calypso.

Preceding Kelly in death were her father and step-mother, Patrick and Freda O’Hara; her step-father, Kenneth Lenhart; her mother-in-law, Lynda Welke; her father-in-law, Michael Welke; and her sister-in-law, Sheila Feliz.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warren, Ohio, where a service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Chaplain Steve Brown officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

Flowers may be sent to the First Presbyterian church for the visitation and services. Material donations may be made in memory of Kelly to Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

