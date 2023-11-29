AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen E. Grimes, 72, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 25 2023, at Akron City Summa Healthcare.

Karen was born on March 5, 1951 in Beckley, West Virginia, the daughter of William and Annie (Fink) Williams.

Karen was a 1970 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

She attended West Hill Baptist Church.

She was last employed in customer service at Sterling Jewelers.

Karen liked to read but above else she loved spending time with her dog, Creo.

Cherished memories of Karen will be carried on by her long-time companion, Daniel Szymanski and sister, Diana Williams, both of Akron.

Preceding Karen in death were her parents and sister, Kathy Williams.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the West Hill Baptist Church to be announced.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

