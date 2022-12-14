YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia E. Taylor, 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, Boardman, Ohio. She was a resident of Assumption Village Nursing Home (Aventura) in North Lima, Ohio.

Julia was born on July 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Stephen Kiraly and Elizabeth Kardos Kiraly.

A graduate of The Rayen School, in Youngstown, Ohio, she also attended a local business college, focusing on secretarial studies and bookkeeping.

During WW II, Julia worked at US Steel. Julia had been employed by Youngstown Towel Supply, having many friends from there and also employed by McKelvey’s Department Store in Youngstown in the accounts department.

She devoted her life as a homemaker after marriage.

Julia married Joseph C. Taylor on September 1, 1951. They were married 57 years until his passing in 2008. As the wife of a WW II Purple Heart recipient, she was involved with various military groups. She was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Women’s Auxiliary, the 83rd Infantry Group, the VFW, and the Disable American Veteran’s Auxiliary.

A member of St. Stephen’s of Hungary Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a devout Catholic. She was baptized at St. George Byzantine Church in Youngstown. Julia was active in the Hungarian Dance Group, the Altar Society, the Rosary Society, Sodality, and the Married People’s Club.

She was also a member of the American Hungarian Club in Youngstown, and took strong interest in helping to relocate refugees in the area. She was a member of the William Penn Fraternal Association, as well. As she had grown up in the Riverbend Area of Youngstown, she also attended the Monkey’s Nest Neighborhood reunions. She also participated in the PTA and assisted at Girl Scout Day Camps.

Julia leaves a daughter, Judith Horner (Raymond Gormas) of Boardman, Ohio; a son, Jeffry Taylor (Denise Tomko) of Boardman, Ohio and a son, Jerry Taylor (Adele)

She also leaves her grandchildren, Erika (Brian) Krispinsky of Chandler, Arizona, Adrian (Joanna) Toto of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Justin Taylor, Janine Taylor and Jenny Taylor, all of Youngstown, Ohio; her great-grandchildren, Steven Toto, of Chandler, Arizona, Jade Krispinsky, of Chandler, Arizona and Santino Toto, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her brothers, George (Dorothy) Kiraly, of Boardman, Ohio, Mike Kiraly of Lowellville, Ohio, and Joseph (Peggy) Kiraly, of Austintown, Ohio; her sisters-in-law, Irene Kiraly, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Yvonne Taylor, of Boardman, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

The family extend special thanks to her friend, Mary Schauer, who kindly made many visits to her in the nursing home and always brought her treats.

Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Taylor; her son, Joseph Taylor, Jr.; her brothers, Steve and John Kiraly; her sisters-in-law, Agnes and Mary Kiraly; and her brother-in-law, Edward Taylor.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.