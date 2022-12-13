LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Evanicky, 70, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Addison Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio.

She was born on August 21, 1952 in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of William Evanicky and Olive Lamb Miller.

She was a 1970 graduate of James A. Garfield High School. Joyce was of the Christian faith.

Joyce had been employed in the housekeeping department at the Hampton Inn Suites in Canfield, Ohio.

Her pastimes included gardening, crafting and solving jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Joyce was a volunteer for the Lake Milton Food Bank and was an overseer for the Historic Lyme Village in Bellevue, Ohio.

Joyce is survived by her sister, Susan McConnell of Florida, her nieces, Donna Evanicky and Pamela Leahy; her nephews, Mark Evanicky and Todd Simpson; her great niece; her four great -nephews and her lifelong friend, Jeff Wimer.

Preceding Joyce in death were her parents; her brother, Michael Evanicky and her stepfather, Joseph Miller.

Interment will be in the Harrington Cemetery in Nelson Township, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

