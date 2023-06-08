NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Maynard, Sr., 34 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

He was born June 20, 1988 in Warren, Ohio, the son of John L. and Susan Allman Maynard.

After receiving his formal education in the Newton Falls School Systems, he was employed at Elwood engineer casting.

In his spare time he enjoyed working on vehicles and riding his Harley.

Cherished memories of John will be carried on by his parents; sons, John Thomas Maynard of Newton Falls and Jayse Harris of Girard; daughter, Kylie Elizabeth Maynard and sister, Sarah Sue Maynard of Niles, Ohio.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the General Assembly Church of God from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., where services will follow at 2:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

