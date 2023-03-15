STOW, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Pulskamp, 58 of Stow, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

John was born the son of Charles and Mary (Canvan) Pulskamp on November 29, 1964 in Akron, Ohio.

He was a 1984 graduate of Stow High School.

John was employed in maintenance at Olympic Steel.

He was a member of Holy Family Church in Stow.

In April 1996, in Kent, John and Kim Hayhurst were united in marriage.

Cherished memories of John will be carried on by his wife, Kim; stepsons, Chad (Sarah) Crago and Lee (Lindsey) Crago, both of Kent; daughter, Tiffani Pulskamp of Cuyahoga Falls; brothers, Ed, Charlie, Jim and Don; sister, Marian Gordon and grandchildren, Kyle, Damien, Christian and Billy.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, Ohio.

