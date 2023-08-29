NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcus “Marc” P. Lewis, 45, of Newton Falls passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, August 25.

Marc was born in Warren, Ohio on February 13, 1978, the son of Ernest Lewis and Monica Lewis.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1996.

After high school he joined the work force as a welder and machinist. For the last couple of years he was an inspector for Vallourec.



Marc was a lifelong resident of Newton Falls. In his free time he enjoyed many things, including playing games with his friends and family. He was a lifelong Browns fan, even when he wasn’t. He also enjoyed reading books and expanding his knowledge. He had a great sense of humor, in which he loved to share. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog and children.



In 1998 he married the love of his life, Loretta. A year later they were blessed with a son, shortly after they were blessed with a daughter. They recently celebrated 25 wonderful years together.



Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Monica Lewis, Ernest (Sherry) Lewis; his brother, Stephen (Nikki) Lewis; his wife, Loretta Lewis; his children, Gabriel and Samantha Lewis and his beloved dog, Buddy, along with a host of family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home Newton Falls on Thursday, August 31 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with service to follow.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.