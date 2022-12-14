NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our dear mother, Joann Burns, 77, sadly passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Campus in Newton Falls.

She was born October 14, 1945 in Naples, Italy. She was just five months old when her parents, an American GI and Italian war bride brought her home to Warren, Ohio.

Joann had a lust for life, she loved nothing more than family gatherings, silly jokes, music and dancing. Elvis, Aretha and the stars of Motown were frequent features on her playlist. A perfect day might include baking cookies with her grandchildren, gardening in her yard, or just relaxing with her old friends the Three Stooges and Little Rascals.

She will be remembered for her boisterous laughter, amazing grilled cheese sandwiches, and much loved dessert, Four Cans in a Tub. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for anyone in need.

She was member of the Sts. Mary and Joseph Church in Newton Falls and their Ladies Guild.

She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, James Burns; her mother, Joann Eberle; her father and stepmother, Karl and Elizabeth Eberle and a sister, Suzanne Eberle.

Joann will be missed by her children; sons, Jim (Toni) Burns, Ted Burns, Sean (Lori) Burns and daughter Ann (Richard) Oliver.

She was a doting grandmother to Matthew Burns, Brooke (Andrew) Smith, Katherine Burns, Sean Burns, Christopher Burns, Kevin (Victoria) Oliver and Claire Oliver and great-granddaughter, Raelynn Burns. She also leaves behind her sister, Rosa Eberle and brothers, George Eberle and Karl Eberle Jr. and beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

Family will receive visitors on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls.

A funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home. Burial will be at Newton Township Cemetery and a luncheon at Sts. Mary and Joseph Church will follow.

The family requests that material contributions take the form of donations in Joann’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

