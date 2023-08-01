LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Montgomery, 71, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Jeff was born on April 7, 1952 in Warren, Ohio the son of Warren “Monk” and Helen (Sikon) Montgomery.

He was a 1971 graduate of LaBrae High School.

On February 27, 1971 Jeff and Cathy (Hearn) were united in marriage in Warren.

Jeff proudly served our country for six years in the U.S. Navy with two tours of Vietnam.

Jeff was employed by the city in Warren as a firefighter for 26 years.

He was a member of the VFW Post 1090.

In his spare time he enjoyed motorcycles and fishing.

Cherished memories of Jeff will be carried on by his wife of more than 52 years; daughters, Amy (Douglas) Brainard of Champion, Ohio and Pamela (Adam) Berlin of Castle Rock; five grandchildren, Kayly, Adam, Jr., Emily, Eliza and Collin and four great-grandchildren, Wren, Selah, Torin and Rhiannon.

Preceding Jeff in death were his brothers, Jim and Jackie and sister, Jean.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, August 5 at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., where services will take place at 11:00 a.m., at Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls.

Jeff will be honored for his service to our country by the U.S. Navy and the Newton Falls Veteran Organization.

Jeff will be laid to rest at the Rittman National Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.