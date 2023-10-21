NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey James Manos, 65, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 19, 2023, at UH Portage Medical Center.

Jeff was born September 15, 1958, in Newton Falls, the son of James and Mary Manos.

Jeff was a graduate from Newton Falls High School where he enjoyed all sports, especially football.

Jeff was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 112 serving in the Marine Corp Reserves for 5 years. Jeff had a career in forestry and had expertise in cutting down trees.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and loved his Cleveland sports teams. He enjoyed walking, riding his bike and spending time with his friends

Jeff is known for his wild antics, inappropriate behavior and being a jokester. To know him is to love him. He struggled with mental illness and addiction through the years but was on his way to recovery. If we can learn anything from Jeff, it is to never give up on someone, take anyone for granted and have compassion for others with similar struggles. Jeff loved his daughters and grandchildren with his whole heart, and his big heart is what his daughters will cherish and remember the most.

Left to honor and cherish Jeff are his daughters, Jennifer (Chad) Jurisch of Diamond and Lyndsey (Vince) Chiera of Hinckley; five grandchildren, Ava and Katelyn Jurisch, Lucia, Priscilla and Carmela Chiera; one brother, John (Lisa) Manos; aunts Gladys Hunt and Penny Davidson; niece Mandy McCoy and best friend companion, Monica Welton.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary (Holden) Manos; brother, Mike Manos; aunts, Fay Davis, Norella Beatty and Bert Van Ekeren; nephew, Chris Manos and great Nephew, Dillon McCoy.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 26 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls. A small closing ceremony will be held at 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow services at Amvets Post 112 in Newton Falls.

In lieu of flower donations, the family asks for any monetary donations to be sent to the local Amvets Post 112 in Newton Falls. Also, to open your hearts to others, be kind, have compassion, and to honor Jeffrey James Manos by paying it forward with a random act of kindness to someone in need.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.