NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Layshock, a wonderful mother and grandmother, favorite aunt and friend to everyone, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Jean Marie Grodesky was born to Andy and Helen Grodesky on August 28, 1929 along with her twin brother, Jack. They were the first born of the fun-loving Grodesky clan, which included Bill, Dick, Shirley and George.

They lived most of their life in Newton Falls and Jean graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1948, where she was homecoming queen. Jean met Gib Layshock shortly after graduation and fell in love. The homecoming queen married the star quarterback on May 20, 1950 at St. Joseph Church, where they would be life-long, devout members.

They lived all of their married life in Newton Falls and had four children, Marie, Dan, Mary Ann and Jolene.

Gib and Jean would celebrate 67 years of marriage, before Gib passed in 2017.

Jean was a homemaker when her family was young. She then went to work in the Newton Falls Schools cafeteria, where she worked until she retired. Jean had many friends among the staff and especially the students. She was known for sneaking extras to her favorites; everyone was her favorite.

A brief description of what Jean did does not do her lovely life justice. Jean never met a stranger and was the life of every party. She made every holiday a grand occasion, where everyone was welcome. She was kind to everyone and a generous tipper. She was an avid sports fan, who loved Notre Dame and attended many games. She watched every pitch of the Indians, now Guardians and cheered for the Browns. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She had many life-long friends who adored her. She loved to read and was well known for loving her wine. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and joy.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gib; her daughter, Jolene and her brothers, Jack, Bill, Dick and George.

She leaves her sister, Shirley Cauduro; daughters, Marie (Rich) Monteville and Mary Ann (Dino) Ricci and her son, Dan (Linda) Layshock. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Matt (Christie) Monteville, Rachel (Tim) Knight, Aimee (Thomas) Smiley, David (Cheryl) Layshock and Sierra Ricci and her great-grandchildren, Greyson, Parker, Spencer, Hope, Aiden, Emily, Madalyn, Jasmine, Bria, Dylan, Freddy, Desi and Josie will miss their Grandma Jean.

Special thanks are sent to the staff of Country Club Rehabilitation Campus (formerly, Laurie Ann) who took such good care of Jean and helped our family in so many ways. We are grateful to each and every one of you. We also have great fondness for the many friends she made there. They became a second family to Jean and kept her smiling every day.

Family and friends can call at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary and St. Joseph Church, Newton Falls, at 11:00 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Jean will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, next to her husband and daughter.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.