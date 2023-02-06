YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Tootie” Amelia Davis, 89, beloved matriarch, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, made her ascent to Heaven on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Tootie was born on February 6, 1933 in Bernville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Viola and Allen Stump.

Tootie moved to Youngstown, Ohio where she met the love of her life, James L. Davis, Sr. and they married on March 8, 1952. Together they started a family and two successful businesses, Atlantic Sales furniture chain and Triple D Campground.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #213 Women’s Auxiliary and a ladies crochet club. She was once an avid bowler and member of the 300 Club.

Tootie was free spirited, energetic and loved life. She enjoyed roller skating when she was younger, traveling, dancing, playing cards, crafting, crocheting, quilting, country music, gardening, swimming and the outdoors. She had many friends who adored her.

Tootie’s greatest joy was her large family. She cherished spending time with her children, grand and great-grandchildren. Reminiscing while sharing stories along with life lessons, Tootie leaves a legacy of love and happiness.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her brother, Harald (Janet) Stump; her children, Cheryl L. (Patrick) McWreath, James L. (Laura) Davis, Jr. and Dennis D. Davis, Sr.; her grandchildren, Tracy L. Kneuss, Dennis “DJ” (Megan Malolepsi) Mcwreath, James L. Davis III, Amanda L. (Brandon Bartos) Davis, Dennis D. (Nina Gonzalez) Davis, Jr. and Cory R. (Carrie Stickle) Davis and her 13 great-grandchildren, Zion, Mya, Layla, Silas, Beau, Mackenzie, Penelope, MJ, Kayleigh, Kayden, Kendell, Zayn and Colton.

Tootie was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James L. Davis, Sr.; her two infant children, Danny Lee Davis and Sharron Lynn Davis; her brothers, Allen “Tinker” Stump and Kenneth “Sonny” Stump; her sister, Violet Schulte; her grandson, Jason R. Davis and her daughter-in-law, Judy A. Davis.

The family requests their privacy in this time of mourning. A private service will be held celebrating the life of Janice “Tootie” Davis.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home. All condolences may be sent to www.borowskimemorialhome.com

A special thank you to Tootie’s home health provider, Hospice of the Valley and AustinWoods for the care she received.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.