LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Rose Reinhart-McLaughlin, 77, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House due to complications related to leukemia.

She was born on February 7, 1946 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Price and Susan Sanford.

Janet was a 1964 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

She will be remembered as a caring, fun loving and incredibly crafty person who loved to crochet and would make various household décor for every occasion and she would gift these labors of love to anyone she’d meet.

Janet found the last love of her life when she met Murle McLaughlin and they wed on September 19, 2020, after spending an amazing ten years together enjoying each and every day with a great deal of love and compassion.

Janet will be deeply missed by her husband, Murle McLaughlin; her sister, Debbie Fear; her best friends, Phillip Bruss, Barb Miller and her “adopted” daughter, Molly Axiotis, as well as, many others that she helped in the community throughout her life.

Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Reinhart, who passed away July 16, 2008.

We would like to thank the staff at the Hospice House and St. Elizabeth Mercy Health for their compassion and excellent care she received in her moment of need.

A private memorial service will be held in her honor for her close friends and family at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.