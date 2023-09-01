WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Garland, 58, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, August 29, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family.

James was born in Warren, Ohio on March 3, 1965, the son of Raymond and Karen Garland.

He attended Maplewood High School, and then worked in the construction field as a carpenter and roofer most of his life.



James leaves behind his son, Robert E. Garland of Arizona; his brother, Steven (Kris) Garland of Niles; his two sisters, Melissa Hall and Cheryl Harper, both of Champion; his six nieces and two nephews.

His mother; his father; and his two brothers, Daniel and David, preceded him in death.



A private graveside service will be held in Windham Township Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

