NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James O. Dillon, 67, died at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at home surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer.

He was born November 11, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert and Esther.

Dillon and had been a resident of Newton Falls his entire life.

James was a lifelong machinist and worked for his family business, Dilco Industries, for over 30 years.

James was a loving brother and uncle to nine siblings and many nieces and nephews. James is survived by his two brothers, Robert (Kathleen) Dillon and Frank (Diane) Dillon and five sisters, Doris (Jay) Hayes, Mary Ann (Ken) Bigler, Nancy (Frank) Broughman, Cecilia (Ted) Button and Esther (George) Davis.

He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Daniel (Diane) Dillon and Ron (Gail) Dillon.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home, 30 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley.

