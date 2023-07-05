WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Fredrick Wilson, 61, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Jim was born on June 29, 1962 in Warren, Ohio.

He was raised in Champion and was a 1980 graduate from Champion High School.

Jim and his wife, Lisa Berish Wilson, remained in Champion and raised their two children around the corner from his childhood home.

Jim was a talented tradesman who was the family’s go-to-handyman and renovator. Jim held may hardworking jobs throughout his life that allowed him to utilize his construction skills. Most recently and most favored, he worked for John Miller with J&J Concrete.

He loved riding his Harley and planned most vacations around roadside scenery. Jim and Lisa spent thousands of miles riding together through 42 states. Their most memorable trip was biking in Hawaii on the islands of Oahu and Maui, where they renewed their wedding vows on Charlie Young Beach. He loved watching old westerns and listening to Rock n’ Roll. 40 weekends a year were dedicated to watching NASCAR racing, rarely missing a race or even qualifying. Many great memories were created from over ten years of annual family vacations camping on turn two of the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he was proclaimed “King of Redneck Hill.”

Jim leaves behind his loving wife of almost 38 years, Lisa; his children, Sara (Andy) Arnio and Ben Wilson and his grandchildren, Sam, Gracelyn, Kennedy and Isla. He will also be remembered by his sister, Debbie (Harley) West; his brother, Butch Wilson; his mother-in-law, Gloria Berish; his sisters-in-law, Denise (Bernie) Thompson, Diane (Dave) Douce, Sandy (Lee) Hartman and Beth (Ed) Liebal and his aunts, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Louella Wilson and many aunts and uncles. Following Jim’s passing, his father-in-law, Ed Berish, joined him in Heaven on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

We will remember and celebrate his life at every concert we attend and with every sound of a Harley revving.

The family will hold a private celebration of his life later this summer.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

