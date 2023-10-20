WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Priddy, 90, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, with his family by his side, in Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on April 15, 1933, the son of Helen and Harold V. Priddy.

James F. Priddy, affectionately known as Jim, was a man who lived life to the fullest, embracing every opportunity for adventure and service with an infectious enthusiasm. Born in Warren, Ohio, he lived a life that was as vibrant and dynamic as the man himself. On October 17, 2023, after a prolonged illness, Jim completed his earthly journey in the same town where he began it.

He attended Bazetta High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He married the love of his life, Marie B. Gross, on November 21, 1951, spending 72 wonderful years together.

Jim’s life was a powerful testament to the importance of education, personal growth, and service to others. His diverse educational background included fire safety, some college courses, Power Squadron, and some medical training. This range of knowledge not only equipped him with a broad skill set, but also reflected his insatiable curiosity and commitment to continuous learning.

During his lifetime, Jim’s work history was as varied and interesting as his education. He served in the boiler room in the United States Navy, demonstrating his dedication to his country. He later became a Lieutenant in security for Delphi Automotive and a volunteer fireman, where he displayed his leadership skills and commitment to public safety. He was a member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge. His later years saw him as a tour bus driver for Bortner Tours, a role that combined his love for people, travel, and storytelling.

Jim’s interests were as diverse and dynamic as his career. He had a passion for camping and sailing, finding peace and joy in the great outdoors. His love for sports was evident in his active lifestyle. He was an avid Cleveland fan. He even took to the skies with sky diving, reflecting his adventurous spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; and his sister, Beverly (Carl) Underwood. He will be sadly missed by his children, Lynda (Charlie Harper) Priddy of Cortland, Michael (Sherry) Priddy of St. George, Utah, Susan (Eric) Johnson of Evans, West Virginia, and Mark (Janet) Priddy of Girard. He leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Each of them carry a part of Jim’s spirit, his love for life, and his adventurous soul with them, keeping his memory alive in their hearts. He will also be missed by his cat, Priddy Boy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Darlene Glause.

There will be no services per his request.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff at Trumbull Regional Hospital and the Special Procedures Dept. at Trumbull. They would also like to thank Patriot and Traditions Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family suggests donations should go to the Animal Welfare League at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road S.E., Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

