LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Cartmell, 82, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

James was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 29, 1940, the son of Aden H. and Zola M. Tackett Cartmell.

James was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves his son, James A. Cartmell.

James was preceded by his wife, Judy A. Cartmell, who passed away in 2015.

Arrangements for James were entrusted to Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, Ohio.

