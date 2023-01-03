LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Cartmell, 82, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

James was born in Logan, West Virginia on March 29, 1940, the son of Aden H. and Zola M. Tackett Cartmell.

James was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves his son, James A. (Donna) Cartmell and grandchildren, Kyle and Nathan Landa.

James was preceded by his wife, Judy A. Cartmell, who passed away in 2015.

Arrangements for James were entrusted to Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James F. Cartmell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.