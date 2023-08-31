NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel L. Showers, 94, of Newton Falls, Ohio departed this life on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

She was born on February 23, 1929 in Greene, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Goldie (Pierce) DeBolt.

Hazel married Charles R. Showers on May 25, 1947.

In her spare time she enjoyed playing BINGO, her pets and listening to country music.

She leaves behind her daughters, Donna Shafer and Brenda Burson, both of Newton Falls and seven grandchildren.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Bud” Showers; parents, George and Goldie DeBolt; brothers Russell, Harley, Lester, Murrell and Gerald DeBolt and sisters, Ruby Shaulis and Maxine Morris.

Inurnment will be at Hawley Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.