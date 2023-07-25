NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry C. Hukari, 79, of Paris Township, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at his residence with his family at his side.

Harry was born on April 10, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Fred and Lois Allen Hukari.

He was a 1962 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

He attended the St. Mary and St. Church.

He was employed in maintenance for the Ohio Turnpike for 40 years, retiring in 1998.

Harry was a member of the Ravenna Moose Club and in his spare time enjoyed bowling, trips to Lake Erie and above all else enjoyed spending time with family.

On April 14, 1978 in Warren, Ohio Harry was united in marriage with Judy Toto.

Cherished memories of Harry will be carried on by his wife, Judy; sons Raymond Hukari of Tennessee, Edward Hukari of Warren, Russell Hukari and Nicholas Hukari, both of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Ella, Erik, Ian, Austin and Harry C. III and special nieces and nephews, Fred, Terri and Chris.

Preceding Harry in death were his parents and his brother, Fred.

Harry will be laid to rest in Hawley Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry C. Hukari, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.