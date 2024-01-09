WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Jean Everhart, 94 of Windham, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:06 a.m. at Kensington Nursing Home in Aurora, Ohio. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 17, 1929, in Marklesburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Elsie Grace (Riley) Isett.

She was united in marriage to Willis K. Everhart on September 18, 1949.

She graduated from Huntington PA High School class of 1948.

She is survived by brother, George Isett; daughter, Shirley (Everhart) Brock daughter, her husband, Fred and their son, Brian Everhart; grandchildren, Melissa (King), Greg, Jason Fairfield, Matthew Everhart, Monica, David Everhart and Marina; great-grandchildren, Brenton Broemsen, Ayeianna, Gage Broemsen, Kacey, Violet Jean Everhart, Ryan Fairfield, Ashley, Vanessa Fairfield and Logan Fairfield and great-great-grandchildren, Saylor Broemsen, Riley Broemsen and Elijah Broemsen.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Cindy K. ( Everhart ) Downey; brothers, Melvin Isett, Donald Isett and Dean Isett and sisters, Marian ( Isett ) Utley and Patricia (Isett) Hess.

She was a lifelong Windham Bomber fan. She loved following son, Brian, playing basketball in the 70s and 80s. She loved playing bingo for over 30 years at St. Ambrose Church in Garrettsville.

She had many friends but loved getting together with her sisters-in-law, Jean Hedge, Peg Hedge and Francis Kuklo and good friend, Louse Mason.

No service scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.