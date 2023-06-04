NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Keith” Kimbler, 64, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Keith was born on November 19, 1958 in Chillicothe, Ohio the son of John and Marjorie Tucker Kimbler.

Keith was a 1976 graduate of Madison High School.

He was of Baptist Faith.

He was employed as a tow motor operator at Westbrook.

In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, cooking, farkoe and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Keith was a social member of AMVETS Post 112.

Cherished memories will be carried on by his mother, Marjorie (Orville) Gallen of Chillicothe; life partner, Sylvia Bartlett; sons, Westley (Halee) Kimbler of Warren, Noah Kimbler of South Carolina, Cody Kimbler of South Carolina, Joe (Shelly) Wentworth of Sandusky, Ohio and Jason Wentworth of Greenville, South Carolina; daughters, Jessica Sidwell of Newton Falls, Jennifer (Harry) Yauger of Kinsman, Ohio and Tiffany Baltes of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Larry (Judy) Kimbler of Chillicothe; sisters, Lisa (Roger) Grossnickle and Lori (Larry) Hill, both of Chillicothe; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host nephews and nieces and fur baby, Rocko.

Preceding Keith in death were his father; sister, Myra Kimbler; best friend, Tracy Gaston and nephew, Shawn Powell.

Keith will be laid to rest in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmondale.

Arrangments are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home

