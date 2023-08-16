NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “GR” R. Westfall, 78 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Long Meadow Care Center.

He was born on September 29, 1944 in West Virginia, the son of Perry and Alice Kearn Westfall.

GR was a truck driver for 54 years, last being employed for 25 years by Becker Trucking.

In his spare time he enjoyed riding 4-wheelers in West Virginia with his brother, Dallas and working on autos.

On August 13, 1987 in Winchester, Virginia, GR was united in marriage with Shirley Drum.

Cherished memories of GR will be carried on by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Sarah C. Westfall, NF; twin sister, Geraldine (Mark); sister, Betty Leisure; two great-grandchildren, Mae Brea Wilson, and Donvin Davisson.

Preceding GR in death were his parents; granddaughter, Macy Wilson and brothers and sisters.

A celebration of GR’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

