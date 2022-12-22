BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Gibbs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 84.

Eileen was born on January 17, 1938.

She was an active member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple for over sixty-two years. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, a visitation member for the church’s senior citizen group known as the Golden Goodies and as a worker at the church’s welcome desk for new visitors. Her faith in Christ was the utmost of importance to her and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with others.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald who was the love of her life for nearly fifty years.

She is survived by sons, Richard (Jo Beth) Gibbs of Newton Falls, Ohio and James (Debra) Gibbs of South Carolina; daughter, Shirley (William) Plant of South Carolina and grandchildren, Courtney, Seth, Ashawa and Virginia.

Eileen was an avid reader of Christian novels, she enjoyed crocheting and always enjoyed various conversations with anyone.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Berlin Township North Cemetery in Berlin Center, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

