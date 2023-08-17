NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas E. Holestine, 81 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Windsor House in Champion.

Doug was born on June 28, 1942 in Dorothy, West Virginia, the son of Herbert and Cynthia (Holstein) Holestine.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

Doug and Hyja were married 55 years before her passing on August 3, 2020.

Doug was employed and retired from General Motors as a die setter.

He attended Parkman Road, Church of Christ.

In his spare time, Doug loved rooting on the Newton Falls Tigers Basketball Team and was affectionately called Statman. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

Cherished memories of Doug will be carried on by his son, Dan (Carolyn) Holestine of Alisovelso, California; daughter, Sandra (Scott) Kernen of Newton Falls; brother, Mickey Holestine of Charlestown, West Virginia; sister, Norlene Vance of Florida; and four grandchildren, Tyler Kernen, Dale Kernen, Charlotte Holestine and Emma Holestine.

Preceding Doug in death were his wife, Hyja; three brothers, Edward, Jerry and Milton and sister, Stella Holestine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

