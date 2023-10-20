CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jo Johnson, 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in the comfort of her own home.

She was born May 5, 1932 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Laverne & Maude Eisenhuth Allison.

Donna met the love of her life, Paul, when she was just 18 and the two had been married over 71 years.

In her professional years, she took pride as being one of first left-handed telephone operators with Ohio Bell, Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Standard Oil and Automatic Sprinkler.

Donna was a member of Paradise Church in Canfield, Ohio since 1958 where she sang in the church choir for many years and was bold in her faith to the Lord, always finding opportunities to remind us to seek Him. She also was a member of the Camelot Gems bowling league.

The work she found the most fulfilling was spending time in the kitchen making a delicious meal or baking pies and cookies from scratch. She always threw in a surprise ingredient because she thought it would make them taste better, and they did. Donna also was the family seamstress. Any button that popped off, hole that needed patched, or pants that needed hemmed, she handled it all. You could also count on her to be ready to play a game of cards at any time. Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never missed a moment to show them how much of a gift they all were to her.

Cherished memories of Donna will be carried on by all who knew her, especially her daughter, Paula (Rick) Skrinyer; her sister, Carole (Bob) Gusman; her granddaughters, Kristin (Trace) Baum, Kelly (Joe) Leson, Stephanie Johnson and grandsons, Paul and Rick Johnson; as well as her great-grandchildren, Paige and Trey Baum, Tessa and Colton Leson; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Preceding Donna in death were her loving soulmate, Paul, who passed less than four months ago; her infant daughters, Sally Lou and Susan Lynn; her son, Roger Johnson; her brothers, Laverne, Bob, David and Lonnie Allison; and her sister, Margaret Friday.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Paradise Church located at 10020 New Buffalo Road, with a service to follow. Donna will be laid to rest in Paradise Church cemetery alongside her husband, Paul.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Jo Johnson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.