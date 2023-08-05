NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Boring, 64, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Long Meadow Care Center.

He was born on October 11, 1958 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of Robert and Ida (Woolard) Boring.

Don attended South East High School.

He was employed as a custodian at St. Mary and St. Joseph Church.

He loved sports and was a scorekeeper for Newton Falls and Champion.

Don was a member of the Lakeview of Assembly of God.

Cherished memories of Don will be carried on by his sister, Donna Workman of Windham, Ohio.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Kenneth Woolard and twins, Lewis and Lorraine.

Don will be laid to rest in the Newton Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in Don’s name can be made to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

