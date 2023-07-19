NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Kostrub Kennedy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 with family at her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She felt blessed to have lived a good life and will be greatly missed.

Dolores was born on March 5, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, the youngest of seven children to parents John and Mary Kostrub.

She was a graduate of Newton Falls High School (1949) and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Edward Kennedy, in 1951.

Following Ed’s military service the couple settled in Newton Falls where they raised four children in a loving household.

Dolores was a homemaker who later went on to work at Packard Electric and after leaving that job, worked until her retirement as a secretary at St Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, where she was also a parishioner.

Dolores enjoyed flower gardening, swimming, snow skiing and traveling within the United States, as well as around the world. She was also an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Her joy for life will carry on in the many memories she created with family and friends.

Dolores is survived by her son, David Kennedy of Newton Falls; daughter, Cathleen Desicy of Warren; daughter, Corinne Kennedy of Newton Falls and son, Matthew Kennedy (Peggy) of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Valerie (Ryan) Short, Patrick (Hilary) Kennedy, Kyley (Perry) Protis and Taylor Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Delaney, Caden, Declan, Raelyn, Grady and Tate and great-great-grandchild, Karson.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Ed; daughter-in-law, Diane Kennedy; son-in-law, Richard Desicy; her parents, John and Mary Kostrub and siblings, Mary Pavick, Anna Kostrub, John Kostrub, Margaret Johnson, Elizabeth Lewis, Virginia Kostrub and Agnes Kresnasky.

Dolores’ family would like to thank the staff at Country Club Assisted Living & NH for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m Friday, July 21, 2023 at St Mary and Joseph Church in Newton Falls where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Delores will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ed, at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

