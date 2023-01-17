YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann Pascarella passed away in Youngstown, Ohio on January 11, 2023, after battling COPD for years; which was then compromised by Covid and pneumonia for several weeks. She was 71 years old.

Dolores was born in Youngstown Ohio on August 19, 1951 to first generation immigrant, Angelo Farina (from Italy) and Eleanor Farina (formerly Szura, whose parents were Polish and Ukrainian).

Dolores attended Mooney High School, then transferred and graduated from Chaney High School. She also attended Youngstown State University.

Dolores worked as a secretary for a few years before working at General Motors for 30 years, from where she retired in 2011.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Lilian Armeni; her husband, Gene Pascarella; and her step-daughter, Gina Pascarella.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Eaton; her sister, Connie Frost; her granddaughter, Hannah Brown; and her step-son, Gino Pascarella.

Dolly enjoyed cooking, often making dishes such as Sunday gravy with braciole. She loved to try new recipes from the Angels and Friends cookbooks. She took ceramics classes, where she created many pieces of art. She also enjoyed interior designing and crafting all of her own holiday decorations. Dolly made her home the place where everyone wanted to be. She was understanding, kind, generous and loving.

She was a woman who was ahead of her time, always wearing the latest fashions and listening to the latest music. She loved going to concerts with her daughter and her friends.

Dolly did not wish to have any formal funeral services. Her daughter intends to have a celebration of life sometime in the future.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute any donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in her name.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

