NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Marie Jones, 67, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on the second day of December, 2023, at 9:58 p.m., after having complications with dialysis.

Diane was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 18, 1956, to parents Virgil and Ruth Hall.

She grew up in Diamond, Ohio and graduated from Southeast High School in 1974. She went on to further her education at Kent State University.

After graduating with a degree in social science and psychology, she started her first job at Portage County Children’s Services as a social worker, where she worked until retirement.

In 1974, Diane met Dewey Clyde Jones in her hometown of Diamond. Diane Marie Hall and Dewey Clyde Jones went on to have three children, one Brian Allen Jones (married to Sheila Ann Deeter), Lisa Louise Jones/Cottrell (married to Jeffrey Verne Cottrell) and Jesse Ray Jones.

In 2016, Diane retired and spent her remaining years reading books, spending time with her family and her two cats, Monkey and Buttercup.

Diane was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years on December 18, 2018; her father, Virgil Hall, in 1999 and her mother, Ruth Branson/Hall, in 2004.

She is survived by her three children aforementioned; grandchildren, Alexis Cottrell, Kayla Cottrell, Marisa Cottrell, Jonathan Cottrell, Phoenix Jones and Mya Walker. In addendum, she is survived by her two siblings, oldest brother, Corbin Hall and youngest brother, Arnold Hall.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diane Marie Jones, please visit our floral store.

