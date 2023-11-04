LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis M. Steen, 80, of Leavittsburg, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at his residence.

Dennis was born on June 20, 1943 in, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth Morgan Steen.

He was a 1960 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

He was employ as a coil winder at Control Transformer for 15 years, retiring in 2007.

Dennis attended Christ Episcopal Church.

In his spare time he enjoyed restoring old cars, attending car shows, tractor pulls, camping, hunting and fishing.

On October 17, 1992, at Christ Episcopal, he was united in marriage with Deborah L. Koszela.

Cherished memories of Dennis will be carried on by his wife; sons, Andrew (Kathleen) Steen of Girard and Michael Steen of Kuwait; daughters, Angie Steen of Cuyahoga Falls and Debbie (Dennis) Hammers of Tennessee; sister, Carole Storms of Newton Falls, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding Dennis in death were his parents and a brother, Thomas.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.