RANDOLPH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Wayne LaPorte of Randolph, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, of natural causes.

David was born on February 16, 1974, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to Joesph LaPorte and Kathy Oyster.

He was 49 years old and graduated from Kent Roosevelt in 1993.

He had last worked for Osborne, Inc. out of Kent, Ohio. He started his career in the cement business as a driver for Associated Concrete Company and was quickly promoted to Yard Foreman his first year there. He went on to grow his skills and knowledge of the concrete industry while working with Associated. He went on to expand that business by building from scratch another yard in Kent, Ohio which he managed once completed. He then eventually joined the dispatch yard in Stow and the sister company Carr Brothers as the Foreman.

David was known for ALWAYS having a loving and giving soul, for being kind, accepting and loved to enjoy life. He was always lighthearted, loved being silly and laughter was always present when he was around. He had a HUGE heart and loved children. He embraced having MANY children in his home whether it was his foster children, foreign exchange students, his biological and adopted children, their friends, etc.

David was married three times. First to Laura Durst in December of 1992. Then in January of 1993, he welcomed his first daughter into this world, Natalie LaPorte. His second marriage was to Erin LaPorte in December of 1999. With her came his second daughter, Maddison Lilly, who he adopted and treated as his own. Then in April of 2001 they welcomed their first child together, his third daughter, Alexis LaPorte. Finally in January of 2003 David and Erin welcomed their only son into this world, Riley LaPorte. In June of 2014 David married his third wife, Dawn LaPorte who was his other half. With her came three grown children, Toni Napolitano, Samantha Hurst and Aaron Hurst.

David is survived by one grandchild, Alice Lilly and ten stepgrandchildren that he LOVED and cared about very much. David is also survived by two brothers, Joe LaPorte (Heidi) of Diamond, Ohio and Bob Moore (Shinhi) of Tacoma, Washington. Finally, he is survived by his mother, Kathy Oyster and stepfather, Doug Oyster of Deerfield, Ohio.

Preceding David was his biological father, Joesph LaPorte.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement.

A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held on Friday, October 13 at 12:00 p.m., with food following services, at The Paris Township Shearer Community Center, 9355 Newton Falls Road, Ravenna, OH 44266.

Arrangements for David were entrusted to Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, OH.

