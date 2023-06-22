NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Hoerig, age 83, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed at his residence on Monday, June 19, 2023, following a short illness.

He was born on April 19, 1940, in Warren, Ohio and was the son of Albert C. Hoerig, Sr. and Ruth Brengartner Hoerig.

David lived his whole life (to the fullest) in Newton Falls and was a Newton Falls class of 1958 graduate.

He served in the United States Army as a military policeman on the Panama Canal from 1961-1964 and was honorably discharged.

He married the love of his life, Loretta Anne Capatch on May 21, 1966 and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage together until she passed on November 27, 1996.

David worked as a structural fitter (welder) at Copperweld Steel Co. for 34 years where he was the first to be classified as a multicraft ironworker. Following his retirement in 1998, he was also able to live out a dream of operating the train at Cedar Point in the summer of 1999.

He took pride in being a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and a member of Newton Falls Amvets Post #112. He was a World War II history enthusiast and volunteered at several museums, including Henry Vanetta’s WWII Vehicle & Learning Center in Hubbard Ohio, and MAPS Air Museum in Canton, Ohio. This gave him many opportunities to drive his favorite vehicle, the Sherman tank. He worked on the film “The Combat Garage” with the History Channel and was honored to fabricate the display for Airman Bob Withee’s plane, the Jean Ann II, which is proudly displayed at the entrance of the MAPS Air Museum. Lastly, David enjoyed building and cruising in his ’32 Ford Roadsters.

David is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Loretta; his brothers, Albert “Boomer” Hoerig, Jr. and Edwin Hoerig and his son-in-law, Gary Cline.

He is survived by daughters, Kimberly (William) Rinehart of Newton Falls, Ohio, Jennifer Cline of Ravenna, Ohio and Lisa Hoerig (John Ryznar) of Newton Falls, Ohio and his grandchildren, Justine, Cameron, Sara, Rhiannon and Bella.

He recounted so many adventures, stories and photos. We, his daughters, would like to thank his many good friends.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was laid to rest beside his wife, Loretta, at St Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

