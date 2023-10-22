WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel “Buck” Lee Heavner, 86, passed on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at his home in Windham, Ohio.

He was born in Frenchton, West Virginia, on January 11, 1937, the son of Clark and Muriel Vera Reed Heavner.

Darrel was a 1957 graduate of Flemington High School in West Virginia and he was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving honorably from 1958-1960.

He had been employed by General Motors, retiring after 30 years.

Buck enjoyed watching his favorite sports, hunting, woodcarving, growing vegetables, blackberries, raspberries and starting seedling pines. Above all else, he loved his family and they deeply loved him.

Loving memories will be carried on by his wife, Nancy Jean Newmiller Heavner, whom he married on June 10, 1962; his children, Brian C. (Cherrie) Heavner of Champion, Ohio, Jeffery S. (Stacy) Heavner of Parkman, Ohio and Thomas D. Heavner of Port Charlotte, Florida; his grandchildren, Ashley M. (Ryan) Doringo of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Brooke N. (Ryan) Nash of Warren, Zachery S. (Laura) Heavner of Southington, Sarah R. Heavener of Leavittsburg, Emily M. Heavner of Leavittsburg and Casey A. (Andrew) Cline of Niles; his stepgrandchildren, Keona Padgett (Adam) White, Mark (Heather) Padgett and Colleen (Dillan) Butcher; his great-grandchildren, Harrison Lee, Gracie, and Noah Doringo, Ethan and Everly Cline, Paysleigh Jane Heavner and his stepgreat-grandchildren, William, Vivian, Meredith and Olivia Padgett and Effie Padgett White. Darrel is also survived by his siblings, Harold “Ed” Heavner, Katherine Dunbar, Edith Garner, Marlene Kenner and Steven Heavner.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Clark and Muriel Heavner; his sisters, Margaret Dotson, Betty McCourt and his brother, Marrion “Gene” Heavner.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, Ohio, where a service will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Military honors will be conducted by the Tri-State Marine Corps League Detachment #494 at the Braceville Cemetery, where Darrel will be laid to rest.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darrel “Buck” Lee Heavner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.