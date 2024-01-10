NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel C. Lutz, 76 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

Dan was born on August 2, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel L. and Anne Suzelis Lutz.

He was a 1965 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

He went on to be self-employed paving contractor for more than 35 years.

Dan proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, playing cards and loved polka music.

On February 18, 1978 Dan was united in marriage with Kathleen A. Page.

Cherished memories of Dan will be carried on by his wife; daughter, Brein Lutz of Los Angeles, California; sister, Donna Ewing of Riverside, California and great-grandson, Johnathan.

Preceding Dan in death were his parents and his brother, Jim.

Cremation has taken place Dan.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

