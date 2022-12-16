NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis P. Headley, 73, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

On September 21, 1949 in Newton Falls Clyde and Maxine (Thomas) Headley welcomed the birth of their son.

After graduating South East High School he proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy with a tour Vietnam.

On November 2, 1973, in Newton Falls Curtis was united in marriage with Phyllis Spencer.

He was employed as a crane operator for 25 years before retiring.

Curtis was a baseball coach for more than 19 years and never missed any of his grandchildren playing sports.

Cherished memories of Curtis will be carried on by his wife, Phyllis; son, Shawn (Am) Headley of Lordstown, Ohio; brother, Allen (Iz) Headley of Mogadore, Ohio; sister, Charlotte Shifra of Kent, Ohio and grandchildren Riley, Carter and Adam and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Curtis in death are his parents and several brothers and sisters.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Michael McMara of the Cleveland Clinic who gave him more time.

Cremation has taken place.

Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Curtis P. Headley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.