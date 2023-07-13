HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cory Joann Morgan, 69, of Howland passed away after a long illness on April 17, 2023, surrounded by her family.



She was born January 25, 1954, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia but spent most of her life in the Warren area.

She attended Champion Schools and maintained lifelong connections to many friends she had known since her first day of school.



In 1968, at the Champion Rollarena, a onetime landmark for Warren-area families and teens, she met someone who would change her life, Jerry Morgan, who was the love of her life and her husband for 51 years.



She and Jerry were the proud parents of Amy Morgan Ciballi (Russ) and Sherri Morgan Hatfield (O.J.). Their six grandchildren were the joys of their lives – Tristan, Kyle, Colton, Reed and Gabriella Ciballi and Connor Hatfield.



Cory held several responsible positions over the years, including leasing manager at Cerni Motors, accounts receivable clerk at American Waste, interim manager at Avalon Lakes Golf Course and substitute teacher’s aide at Morgandale and H.C. Mines Schools. Primarily, though, her life revolved around the family, friends and animals she loved with all her heart. (Well, except for frogs. No frogs!)



Her daughters treasure their memories of their mom’s involvement in their schools and activities and of a childhood full of family camping trips. Her family describes Cory as “someone who loved to soak up the outdoors and the sunshine.” The campsite meals she prepared were several cuts above the traditional hotdogs and hamburgers. “We never felt like we were roughing it,” her daughters said.



She loved the ocean, riding motorcycles, fireworks, the Pittsburgh Steelers, ceramics, golf, softball, bingo and her regular card games with some of her dear friends from Champion.



In addition to her husband, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, Cory is survived by her mother, Betty Hunt; her brothers, Lloyd and William Hunt and her sisters, Marisa Reynolds, Nora Devlin and Ellie King. We can’t forget Gizmo, the last of her many adored pets and Little Wing, her beloved “grandcat.”



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Floyd, Jr. and Larry; her in-laws, Gabriel and Nellie Morgan and a daughter, Gina Marie, who passed away shortly after birth.



No calling hours or services will be held now. The family plans to hold a celebration of Cory’s life from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Sunrise Inn of Warren, 510 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

