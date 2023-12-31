NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie May Foster, wife of Riley Foster and mother to Mandy (Adam) Huth and John (Stephanie) Foster, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 after a long illness. Her final moments were spent peacefully in her home in Randolph, Ohio.

Known for her kindness, Connie will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Connie’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.

She is survived by her husband; children; sister, Cindy (Dave) Faller and grandchildren, Zac and Calista Barbose and Aubrey, Deagan and Lilly Foster.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home

In memory of Connie, please consider making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

