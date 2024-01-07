NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clovis N. “Butch” Bates II, 79, of Newton Falls, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 5, 2024.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Sue Ann Lindsey Bates. Also surviving are two of their children, Tracy Duncan (James) of Flemington, West Virginia and Tim Bates (Laurie DeBolt) of Newton Falls, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Kristin (Daniel) Timmy, Katelyn (Dylan), Jonathan (Marina), Justin, Joshua, Courtney, James, Dennis, Stephanie and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis “Ned” and Rosalee Bates; his two sisters, Barbara Wilson, Betty Gibson and his oldest son, Richard Bates.

Butch was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, in 1944, but the family moved to Ohio when he was in third grade, relocating to Newton Falls when he was in high school.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1962.

After 35 years of service, Butch retired from Packard Electric in 1999. He spent a few years working a “hobby Job” as security for Ohio Security in the early 2000s.

He spent many, many years as a “Harley man,” loving his motorcycles and old cars.

A friend to many, Butch didn’t really know a stranger and would have given the shirt off his back. From serving as Santa for the Girl Scouts and neighbors to ringing bells at Christmas, Butch had a heart for service. This extended to his days as a mason. Butch belonged to the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462 and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite mason (Valley of Youngstown).

He also attended the First Baptist Church of Newton Falls.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Funeral services will be private, followed by interment at Newton Township Cemetery. Family friend, Pastor Samuel Myers, will officiate.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clovis N. Bates, please visit our floral store.